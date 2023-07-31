No trace of missing Kulgam soldier

Srinagar: While the family of the missing Army soldier continued to appeal for the release of their son, so far there is no clue of his whereabouts even as intense investigation has been started and several persons have been questioned by Police in this connection.

“So far there is no breakthrough and our intense investigations are underway,” a senior Police officer said here.

He said several suspects had so far been questioned.

“Besides we are carrying out regular search operations and every effort is being made to rescue the missing soldier,” he said. The soldier who was on leave went missing from his village in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Saturday evening.

Fearing his abduction, the J&K Police, Army, and paramilitary forces have launched a search operation while his mother has appealed for his safe return home.