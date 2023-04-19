No traffic movement on Sgr-Leh NH for 3 days: SSP Traffic Rural

Ganderbal: Traffic Police on Wednesday said that April 20, 21, and 22 would be traffic dry days on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and urged people to avoid travel on the road owing to repetitive avalanches.

SSP Traffic Rural, Ravindar Pal Singh issued an advisory for the motorists travelling on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road.

“In view of the pending widening work along the Sonamarg-Minimarg stretch of SSG Road and owing to continuous rains and fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Baltal and Zojila, April 20, 21, and 22 would be ‘traffic dry days’ on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway,” said an advisory issued by the Traffic Police Rural Kashmir.