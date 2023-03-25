No truck halts at Nagrota, Qazigund: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Saturday impressed upon the traffic authorities to completely do away with the halting of trucks at Nagrota and Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and instead let them ply smoothly without putting any forced halt to their movement either way between Srinagar and Jammu.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta made these remarks in a meeting with different stakeholders called for reviewing the progress of construction of National Highways under Prime Minister Development Programme across J&K.

He stressed upon the executing agencies to complete all these road projects providing interconnectivity to different regions in a stipulated timeframe.

The chief secretary enjoined upon them that the significance of these roads was very high and deserved all efforts to be completed on time.