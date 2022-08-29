NO WATER TO DRINK SINCE LAST 10 DAYS | Handwara’s Meewar still waiting for restoration of drinking water supply

“We brought this issue to the notice of the concerned officials several times but to no avail,” a local said. “We had requested for a water tanker till the problem was solved but that too has not been provided to us due to which we are forced to fetch water from a nearby stream. The contaminated water of the stream poses a threat of water-borne diseases.”

Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Jal Shakti Division Handwara, Adnan Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the problem had arisen due to a blockage in the service line.

“Men and machinery have been deployed and we are hopeful that by Tuesday, the problem will be redressed,” he said.