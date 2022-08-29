NO WATER TO DRINK SINCE LAST 10 DAYS | Handwara’s Meewar still waiting for restoration of drinking water supply

Kupwara: The residents of several villages of Mawer area in north Kashmir's Handwara Monday expressed strong resentment against the authorities for failing to restore the drinking water supply in the area for the last 10 days, putting them in a lot of hardships.
The residents of Audoora, Tali Mallah, Peer Mallah, War Mallah, Dar Mallah, and Hajam Mallah said that the concerned department was doing nothing about restoring the water supply.
“We brought this issue to the notice of the concerned officials several times but to no avail,” a local said. “We had requested for a water tanker till the problem was solved but that too has not been provided to us due to which we are forced to fetch water from a nearby stream. The contaminated water of the stream poses a threat of water-borne diseases.”
Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Jal Shakti Division Handwara, Adnan Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the problem had arisen due to a blockage in the service line.
“Men and machinery have been deployed and we are hopeful that by Tuesday, the problem will be redressed,” he said.