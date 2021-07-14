No week-end picnics at Sonamarg

Ganderbal: Ganderbal district administration on Wednesday barred day picnickers from visiting tourist destination Sonamarg for next two weekends in a bid to prevent a possible Covid-19 resurgence. The tourist destination is witnessing a heavy tourist influx at present.

An order in this regard, issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal Farooq Ahmed Baba, said that a large number of local tourists were thronging Sonamarg especially on the weekends, which posed danger of resurgence of pandemic in view of possible violation of Covid appropriate behaviour.