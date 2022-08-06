No yatri leaves Jammu for Amarnath

Jammu: No fresh batch of yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir on Saturday, officials said amid a decline in the footfall of yatris.

On August 2, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appealed to the Amarnath yatris to visit the cave shrine before August 5 given a forecast of inclement weather and more rains.

“No fresh batch of Amarnath yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for Kashmir on Saturday," a Police official said.

Sources said that the number of devotees intending to undertake the yatra witnessed a substantial decline over the last week due to the premature melting of the naturally formed ice-stalagmite at the cave shrine.