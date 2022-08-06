No yatri leaves Jammu for Amarnath

Jammu: No fresh batch of yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir on Saturday, officials said amid a decline in the footfall of yatris.
On August 2, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appealed to the Amarnath yatris to visit the cave shrine before August 5 given a forecast of inclement weather and more rains.
“No fresh batch of Amarnath yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for Kashmir on Saturday," a Police official said.
Sources said that the number of devotees intending to undertake the yatra witnessed a substantial decline over the last week due to the premature melting of the naturally formed ice-stalagmite at the cave shrine.
“Over three lakh yatris from across the country have had Baba's darshan. Because of the rising temperatures, Baba does not have that form and nature is also not supporting it. There has been heavy rainfall in many areas. I would like to request the devotees across the country, who are yet to have darshan, to come before August 5 as more rains are predicted after that,” the LG had said.
Fifteen Amarnath yatris were killed and 55 injured in flash floods due to heavy rains near the cave shrine on July 8.