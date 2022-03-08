Nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar has congratulated Srinagar police for arresting two people involved in Amira Kadal grenade attack.
“IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar congratulates Srinagar Police for cracking this heinous terror crime on civilians quickly and professionally. Whole module will be smashed,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted Tuesday evening.
IGP said that on Sunday when the grenade incident took place, he had promised that the module would be smashed. “ Anybody involved in terror activities won’t be spared,” he said adding nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace.