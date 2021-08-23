Nocturnal CASO in Sopore village

Sopore: Forces on Monday late evening launched cordon and search operation at Peth Seer area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Sources said that a joint team of army’s 52 RR, and special operation group of police (SOG) and CRPF laid a siege at Peth Seer village of Sopore late evening and conducted house to house searches in the area.

Locals said that forces installed lights and seized all entry and exit points leading to the village.

SP Sopore Sudhanshu Verma said that the search operation in the area has been launched following inputs about presence of militants. “The searches are underway in the area,” he said.