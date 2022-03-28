NoK of slain SPO to be given Govt job: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced that the “younger brother of SPO, killed by terrorists two days ago, who too was martyred would be awarded by his government for displaying an undaunted spirit to fight against terrorism.”
He also announced that as a tribute to his “resolute fortitude, economic assistance to commensurate his sacrifice will be provided to the family besides a government job to the Next of Kin (NoK).”
LG Sinha was addressing the gathering after felicitating newly elected members of J&K Waqf Board in a function organised at Samba district.
“Situation is changing in J&K. In this connection, I would like to mention a particular incident. Just two days ago an SPO was killed by the terrorists. Since I’ve come to J&K, I’ve come across an incident of this nature for the first time. His (SPO’s) 19-year old brother, who was still studying, fought against terrorists using all his might. Unfortunately he too was martyred and I bow my head in reverence, remembering his undying spirit. Though money can never compensate for a life yet in his pious memory and resolute fortitude, economic assistance to commensurate his sacrifice will be provided to the family besides a government job to the Next of Kin (NoK),” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced.
“If a youth displays an undaunted spirit to fight against terrorism, it becomes the responsibility of the government to award such a youth. This will be the primary responsibility of any government,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
With regard to the Waqf Board, the Lieutenant Governor said that the Board, now operating as per Central Waqf Act, would bring transparency in the administration of Waqf properties and provide an enabling environment for utilization of properties for the larger benefit of the community.
He urged the Waqf Board to construct schools, colleges, ITIs, girls hostels, hospitals, multi-purpose community halls, Hunar Haat, and employment-oriented skill development centers, which would truly serve the 1.25 Crore citizens of J&K UT.
“I have been told that there are more than 32,000 registered Waqf properties in J&K today. Many of these properties have the potential of generating considerable returns, which in turn could be used for the socio-economic development of the community,” LG Sinha added.
He said that the Waqf Board should sow the seeds of friendship and goodwill among communities through impactful social welfare initiatives aimed at bringing positive changes in the lives of ordinary citizens.
“In India, we have always followed and promoted the principle of ‘Sarva Pantha Sambhav’. This invaluable Indian tradition has to be nurtured by all of you through the Waqf Board in the UT with your social welfare activities and developmental actions in the coming times,” he added.
The Lt Governor also noted that the J&K Waqf Board under chairpersonship of Dr Darakhshan Andrabi was now empowered for survey of Waqf properties, maintenance of Waqf deeds, revenue generation and prevention of encroachment of Waqf properties.
“I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister who, on August 5, 2019, extended the Central Waqf Act along with 890 central laws to J&K after seven decades, giving Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and other eminent personalities a chance to serve the UT and 1.25 crore people through Waqf Board,” he said.
The Lt Governor observed that J&K was witnessing growth and development in every sphere of life. Dedicated efforts were being made to bring in investment in the UT, generate ample employment avenues, make recruitments transparently and utilise every penny for the welfare of ordinary citizens, he added.
Later, LG Sinha also released Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem’s poetry collection in Kashmiri “Rude Harand” meaning- The Rainbow.
The Lt Governor noted that Dr Haleem had been making a unique effort through his writings to carry forward the values of love, peace, harmony, brotherhood, and Sufi traditions of Jammu Kashmir.