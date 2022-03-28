NoK of slain SPO to be given Govt job: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced that the “younger brother of SPO, killed by terrorists two days ago, who too was martyred would be awarded by his government for displaying an undaunted spirit to fight against terrorism.”

He also announced that as a tribute to his “resolute fortitude, economic assistance to commensurate his sacrifice will be provided to the family besides a government job to the Next of Kin (NoK).”

LG Sinha was addressing the gathering after felicitating newly elected members of J&K Waqf Board in a function organised at Samba district.