Nomad killed in CRPF firing buried

Anantnag: The 28-year old nomad who died in firing by the CRPF personnel on Thursday evening here, was buried discreetly in the mountains of Larnoo in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, on Friday.
The slain was identified as Parvez Ahmad son of Noor u Din from remote Rajkang, Kashwan, Larnoo.
Parvez was shot dead by the CRPF in Rooh-Monghal village last evening. According to police the incident happened when a Scorpio vehicle with no number plate allegedly ignored a signal to stop by the naka party of 40 Battalion. “The CRPF men fired in self defense,” they said. The driver of the vehicle, police said, “ran away”.
Initially, reports had suggested the identification of the deceased as Yasir Ali of Jajarkotli, Jammu.
The family of Parvez alleged that they could neither see his face nor perform his last rites. “We were not handed over the body. Instead the police brought it early morning to the native village and buried it discreetly at nearby mountain Rajkang top,” Zakir Ahmad, brother-in-law of Parvaiz, alleged.
He alleged that the family and locals were kept at a distance and not allowed to come close to the body. “We couldn’t even see his face, leave alone offering funeral or burying him,” Zakir alleged.
He alleged the cell phones of those who tried to click photos or make videos were snatched.
The family of Parvez presently lives in a tented accommodation at Keharbal village, and they move to Sidhra Jammu in winters along with sheep and cattle.
They said Parvez was returning home from Qazigund in the vehicle when he was shot dead. “Parvez used to work as a driver too. Yesterday he was working in the paddy field of a villager when he got a call from a man from Qazigund. The person offered him job of driver for his vehicle for few months. He was excited and immediately left to get the vehicle,” said Zakir.
He said that on his return he followed Mir Bazar- Anantnag link road but did not reach home till late. “The police team reached us at around 1:00 pm and told us to come along with them to the police station. There we were told that he had died in a firing incident,” Zakir said.
He said the entire family is in a state of utter disbelief and shock.
Parvez besides his wife is survived by two minor daughters. His wife, Muneeba is expecting her third child and is into the eighth month of her pregnancy.
Parvez was also the major support to his parents, four sisters and younger brother.