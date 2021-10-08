Nomad killed in CRPF firing buried

Anantnag: The 28-year old nomad who died in firing by the CRPF personnel on Thursday evening here, was buried discreetly in the mountains of Larnoo in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, on Friday.

The slain was identified as Parvez Ahmad son of Noor u Din from remote Rajkang, Kashwan, Larnoo.

Parvez was shot dead by the CRPF in Rooh-Monghal village last evening. According to police the incident happened when a Scorpio vehicle with no number plate allegedly ignored a signal to stop by the naka party of 40 Battalion. “The CRPF men fired in self defense,” they said. The driver of the vehicle, police said, “ran away”.