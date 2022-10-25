NOMADIC MIGRATION | Flagship and Firsts for Facilitation: Govt’s transport service benefits 12,000 families in a month

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government’s flagship initiatives to facilitate the biannual movement of migratory tribal families from highland pastures in Kashmir to villages and plains in Jammu province completed a month on Tuesday, setting a record for the number of families benefitted.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the initiative initially launched for a month till October 25 had been extended further till all registered families return.

The Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) in September notified the schedule for providing free transport service to migratory tribal families from highland pastures in Kashmir to Jammu beginning September 25.

Dedicated helplines were set up in the respective district administrations and a central IVRS Call Centre-based helpline of the department.

Nodal officers were appointed at the district level and the availability of transport facilities was announced on the radio for dissemination of information in highland summer pastures.