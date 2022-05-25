Nomads fear losses as unseasonal snowfall triggers cold wave in Chenab valley

Bhaderwah: Unseasonal snowfall in the higher reaches of Chenab Valley has left hundreds of nomadic families in distress as they are compelled to halt their onward journey along with their livestock.

Cold wave conditions have engulfed the upper reaches of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts, triggering panic among the nomads who have started their bi-annual migration from the plains in the Union Territory and Punjab.

Officials said fresh snowfall was reported in Kailash Mountain Range, Kainthi, Padri Gali, Bhaal Padri, Seoj, Shankh Padar, Rishi Dal, Gau-Peeda, Gan-Thak, Khanni-top, Guldanda, Chattar Galla and Asha Pati Glacier surrounding Bhaderwah valley since Monday night.