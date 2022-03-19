Non-local labourer injured in Pulwama militant attack

Srinagar: A non-local labourer was injured after militants fired upon him in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Saturday evening, police said. A massive operation was underway to track down the attackers, police added.
“Terrorists fired upon one outside labourer at Arihal Pulwama,” police said. Police identified the injured labourer as Abdul Qasim from Bijnor Uttar Pradesh. “He has been rushed to hospital for treatment.”
Police said that a massive hunt was launched to track down the attackers. The attack came barely two hours after a CRPF jawan was injured in a grenade attack in Shopian.
A police statement issued here said:
“In Pulwama, at about 2110hrs terrorists fired upon one non-local carpenter identified as Muhammad Akram son of Ab Salam resident of Bijnor UP at Arihal Pulwama. In this terror crime incident he has received gunshot injuries. The injured was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance with medical staff where he is being treated,”