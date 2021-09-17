Non-local labourer killed in Kulgam

Srinagar: Barely two hours after the killing of a policeman in Kulgam, militants shot dead a non-local labourer in the same district even as the area was cordoned off to track the assailants.

Police officials identified the deceased as Shankar Kumar Choudhary, 34, from the state of Bihar.

The incident took place in Nehama area of Kulgam.

“At least two terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on Choudhary wounding him critically,” a senior police officer here said. “He was removed to a Kulgam heath care facility, but he succumbed on way.”