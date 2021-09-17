Non-local labourer killed in Kulgam

Srinagar: Barely two hours after the killing of a policeman in Kulgam, militants shot dead a non-local labourer in the same district even as the area was cordoned off to track the assailants.
Police officials identified the deceased as Shankar Kumar Choudhary, 34, from the state of Bihar.
The incident took place in Nehama area of Kulgam.
“At least two terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on Choudhary wounding him critically,” a senior police officer here said. “He was removed to a Kulgam heath care facility, but he succumbed on way.”
Earlier a policeman was shot dead in the same district and hunt to track down the assailants was underway.
Meanwhile, a police handout issued in the evening said: “Today at about 2100hrs Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at Nehama area of Kulgam where terrorists had fired upon a non-local labourer.
“Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot.
“Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon a non-local labourer identified as Shankar Kumar Chowdhary son of Khokha Chowdhary resident of Preetnagar Kathiyar Bihar at Nehama area of Kulgam.
“In this terror incident, he had sustained grievous bullet injuries and was immediately shifted to hospital for the treatment, however, doctors declared him brought dead.
“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on.”