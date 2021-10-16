Non-locals again targetted, 2 shot dead in Srinagar, Pulwama
Srinagar: Militants on Saturday evening shot dead two non-natives in Srinagar and Pulwama.
“#Terrorists fired upon 2 #NonLocal labourers in #Srinagar & #Pulwama. Shri Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar #succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Shri Sagir Ahmad of UP #critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned & searches started.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet soon after the incidents.
“#NonLocal labourer Shri Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was #critically injured in a #terror attack in Pulwama, also #succumbed to his injuries. Search operations are in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another tweet.
Following the attack, Arvind was rushed to Government Medical College Srinagar (SMHS) where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sagir was also removed to Pulwama district hospital, but was declared dead.
It may be mentioned that the recent several attacks on civilians have triggered a series of encounters between security forces and militants in Kashmir.
In the wake of civilian killings, police have intensified searches and detained scores of people, particularly youth across Kashmir for their alleged suspected links with separatists.
Kashmir has been in shock after five civilians including three members of Kashmiri Pandit community, a Sikh lady and a labourer from Bihar were shot dead by militants on October 5 and 7.