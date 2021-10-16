Non-locals again targetted, 2 shot dead in Srinagar, Pulwama

Following the attack, Arvind was rushed to Government Medical College Srinagar (SMHS) where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sagir was also removed to Pulwama district hospital, but was declared dead.

It may be mentioned that the recent several attacks on civilians have triggered a series of encounters between security forces and militants in Kashmir.

In the wake of civilian killings, police have intensified searches and detained scores of people, particularly youth across Kashmir for their alleged suspected links with separatists.

Kashmir has been in shock after five civilians including three members of Kashmiri Pandit community, a Sikh lady and a labourer from Bihar were shot dead by militants on October 5 and 7.