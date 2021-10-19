Non-locals’ stalls at Dargah do good business

Srinagar: Even as the recent civilian killings has made the non-local labourers in Kashmir a worried lot, on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad today many non-natives had set up makeshift stalls at Dargah shrine here, where Kashmiri Muslims could be seen buying lots of goods and appreciating them for not leaving Kashmir.

“I am setting a stall here every year on this occasion for last thirty years. I have never been harmed by anybody. In fact I do good business on this occasion,” said Nasir Ahmad, a non-local selling fried snacks outside the Hazratbal shrine.

“I have very good friends in Kashmir who have now become like my family. During all odds, it is the local Muslims who have taken my care. Even during pandemic lockdown, the locals gave me essential commodities for my family,” Ahmad added.