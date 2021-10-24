None will be allowed to disrupt peace, development in J&K: Amit Shah

Shah said, “Three families mocked at me asking what I will give to the people here. I have come with an account of what we will give. I don't want to name them, but everybody knows them. They are asking us what we have done. We have done what they could not do in 70 years. But this is the time for them to give an account of what they did during 70 years. Narendra Modi gave a package of Rs 55,000 Cr as soon as he became the Prime Minister, out of which Rs 35,000 Cr have been spent and 21 schemes have been completed. You were worried only for your families. This is the rule of Narendra Modi, there will be no injustice and no one will be appeased. We have given employment, empowerment and space to those who remained neglected in 70 years.”

The Union Home Minister said that on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic decision, ended Articles 370 and 35A and lakhs of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir received their rights. “Earlier people did not have the right to buy land, refugees did not have rights; people did not get reservation. But the credit goes to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now no one has to fear, because all the rights under the Indian Constitution are available to everyone. Women were also given their rights. To protect the interests of workers, the Minimum Wage Act was implemented, the Safai Karamcharis Act was implemented, to protect the rights and interests of the Dalits and tribals and to stop the atrocities, land was leased to tribals and this right was also given by the Narendra Modi government,” he added.