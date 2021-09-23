NONS may be game changer in Covid protection, doctors hope

While speaking to Greater Kashmir, he said that clinical trials of the spray were underway in many countries and till now, the drug had shown promise in eliminating the virus.

He said the most likely utility of the drug could be in settings where avoiding a crowd or an infected patient was not possible. “One could pop-up a couple of sprays and help in deactivation of the virus before it causes harm, in the upper respiratory tract only,” he said, adding that he has fingers crossed over the outcome of the drug in the clinical trials.

As per media reports, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has partnered with SaNOtize to manufacture, market, and distribute NONS to India. The company got approval of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for phase three trials in August.

As per the company, NONS is safe and effective antiviral treatment to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, shorten its course, and reduce the severity of symptoms. Manufacturing companies claim it kills the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs. Nitric oxide has been proven to have anti-microbial properties and a direct effect on SARS-CoV-2.

Meanwhile, one Pharma company is working on inhalable Remdesivir.