Normal traffic restored, all Jammu-bound trucks cleared: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Tuesday said that almost all Jammu-bound trucks were cleared and normal traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) had been restored.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the divisional administration put tremendous efforts to ensure that all the stranded trucks moved toward Jammu.

The divisional commissioner said that on Monday more than 4000 trucks were sent through NH-44 while on Tuesday, 1250 vehicles were sent through the Mughal Road to the Jammu side.

He said that normal traffic on NH-44 had been restored.

