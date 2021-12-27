North Kashmir parts receive light to moderate snowfall

Kupwara district administration has asked people living in upper reaches to not venture outside unnecessarily.

The road connectivity in several villages of Rafiabad Baramulla has been badly affected following heavy snowfall in the area.

Meanwhile, the upper reaches of Rafiabad Baramulla witnessed heavy snowfall for the last two days. As per locals, the upper reaches of Rafiabad which include Nadibal, Ladoo Ladoora, Hamam Markoot, Dooniwari and Shalkoot villages of Rafiabad Baramulla received around one foot of snow since the last two days.

The locals said following the heavy snowfall, the authorities did not dispatch snow clearance machines to the area, with the result, the road connectivity in the area got adversely affected. Besides, the power supply as well as drinking water supply has got affected.