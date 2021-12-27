North Kashmir parts receive light to moderate snowfall

Baramulla/Kupwara: Parts in north Kashmir witnessed light snowfall on Monday while upper reaches received a spell of moderate snowfall throwing normal life out of gear. Due to the accumulation of more than one foot fresh snow in upper reaches, several areas remained cutoff from district headquarters while as traffic on Kupwara-Karnah, Kupwara-Machil, Kupwara-Keran and Kralpora-Budnamal roads was suspended by administration as a precautionary measure.
People faced inconvenience due to slippery road conditions and water logging across the Kupwara. The snowfall also caused power and drinking water disruption in several areas. An official said that efforts were on to clear snow from the roads of those areas which have witnessed substantial snowfall.
He said that as of now electricity has been restored in all areas of Kupwara while traffic would be restored on Tuesday on all roads provided the weather permits, he added.
Kupwara district administration has asked people living in upper reaches to not venture outside unnecessarily.
The road connectivity in several villages of Rafiabad Baramulla has been badly affected following heavy snowfall in the area.
Meanwhile, the upper reaches of Rafiabad Baramulla witnessed heavy snowfall for the last two days. As per locals, the upper reaches of Rafiabad which include Nadibal, Ladoo Ladoora, Hamam Markoot, Dooniwari and Shalkoot villages of Rafiabad Baramulla received around one foot of snow since the last two days.
The locals said following the heavy snowfall, the authorities did not dispatch snow clearance machines to the area, with the result, the road connectivity in the area got adversely affected. Besides, the power supply as well as drinking water supply has got affected.
“The season’s first snowfall has added to our woes. We are without electricity and drinking water. The road connectivity too is disrupted. Authorities need to send snow clearance machines so that in case of emergency people don’t face any problem,” said Muhammad Asharaf, a resident of Nadibal Rafiabad.
Although plains across Baramulla district did not receive any major snowfall but Gulmarg, Tangmarg and upper reaches of Rafiabad and Uri received moderate to heavy snowfall in the last two days. While requesting authorities to send snow clearance machines to the snow bound areas, the locals here said that road connectivity besides electricity and tap water need to be restored on priority basis so that people of the area do not suffer more.
“Since we are located at upper reaches, the authorities often show lackadaisical approach in clearing the snow from roads. We request the Baramulla district administration to ensure that snow clearing machines reach timely to the area.” said Din Muhammad, a resident of Dooniwari Rafiabad.