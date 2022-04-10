Northern Army Commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is on a three-day visit to Kashmir from April 10 to April 12. Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design.

The Army Commander also interacted with senior officers of Chinar Corps. He lauded the strong counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control.

He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the Cease fire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan, said a statement.