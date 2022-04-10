Northern Army Commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is on a three-day visit to Kashmir from April 10 to April 12. Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design.
The Army Commander also interacted with senior officers of Chinar Corps. He lauded the strong counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control.
He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the Cease fire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan, said a statement.
The Army Commander visited two formation headquarters engaged in counter terrorist operations in the hinterland. On being briefed on operational aspects, he complimented them for the conduct of operations with precision while ensuring zero collateral damage.
He reiterated the credo of use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in Counter Terrorist operations. He appreciated the efforts at breaking the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir.
The Army Commander was also appreciative of the excellent Soldier – Citizen connect activities, which have resulted in overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments.
During the day, the Army Cdr visited 92 Base Hospital at BB Cantt and asked about wellbeing of patients admitted there.
He also interacted with the jawans of CRPF, who have been admitted to the hospital, owing to various operational injuries.
The Army Commander will be visiting forward areas on April 11 and would interact with the troops deployed on the LoC.