Northern Army Commander reviews security scenario on LoC

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on the second day of his visit to Kashmir went to forward locations to review the security situation along the Line of Control.

As per a statement, the Army Commander, accompanied by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps visited the formations and units, wherein the local Commanders briefed the Army Commander on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to thwart adversary’s designs.

He was briefed on ongoing Cease fire on the LoC, development works, the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness.