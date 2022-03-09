Northern Army Commander visits forward areas along LoC

Jammu: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited forward areas along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch and reviewed the security situation there, officials said.

During his visit to Rajouri, Bhimber Gali and Poonch sectors along the Line of Control, Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed on the security situation by field commanders, defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.