‘Northern Command in a high state of readiness’

“We are committed to defending India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while upholding the democratic traditions of the nation. We are maintaining a constant vigil, monitoring all developments and will take all necessary steps to protect the national interests. The Indian Army is prepared to meet any challenges in the future and will always work for the betterment of the people of the region. Last two years have brought to the fore new challenges in the wake of abrogation of Article 370, the Galwan conflict and multiple waves of Covid-19. The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) has remained stable and the ceasefire continues to sustain. A very strict vigil and a robust technology enabled multi-tiered counter infiltration grid is being maintained to thwart any attempts of infiltration,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said. “Ceasefire violations, infiltration bids or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be dealt with firmly. Numerous infiltration bids have been foiled in the last year. The highest standards of professionalism displayed by the troops in all dimensions of counter terror operations have nullified and limited the kinetic threat.

He said narco-terrorism was becoming a matter of concern in Kashmir.

“Kashmir is witnessing a concerning rise in narco-terrorism, as Pakistan is now using this as a new tool in its proxy war. At present a dual strategy of sending across drugs as well as weapons through drones is being employed to keep the fire burning in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric. Cross-border terrorism, smuggling of narcotics provides succour to terrorism,” the Northern Army Commander said.