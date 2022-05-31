Not a PM, just a pradhan sevak: PM Modi

Shimla: Donning a Himachali cap, Narendra Modi on Tuesday said in the last eight years of his government, he never thought of himself as the Prime Minister but considered him as a 'pradhan sevak' (prime servant) of the country.
Also all these years were devoted to welfare of the people, good governance and security of each Indian.
"No goal is impossible for capability of New India," Modi said addressing a huge gathering at the historic Ridge.
"In the last eight years not even once did I vision myself as the PM. Only when I sign documents do I have the responsibility of the PM but as soon as the file is gone, I'm no longer a PM. I'm just a 'pradhan sevak' of 130 crore people who are everything in my life and my life is also for you," he said.
Amid the chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', Prime Minister Modi earlier reached Himachal Pradesh capital to participate in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan.
On arrival, he was extended a rousing reception by party workers and sympathisers, some donning traditional dresses, who were awaiting his arrival for several hours. Many women were present en route, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.
Amid the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, whom Modi described as his friend, and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on the dais, Modi in his 40-minute address in Hindi said: "Today is a very special day in my life. I am privileged that I was given a chance to honour my motherland. I am thankful to you all who have come in such a large number to bestow their blessings."