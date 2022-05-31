Not a PM, just a pradhan sevak: PM Modi

Shimla: Donning a Himachali cap, Narendra Modi on Tuesday said in the last eight years of his government, he never thought of himself as the Prime Minister but considered him as a 'pradhan sevak' (prime servant) of the country.

Also all these years were devoted to welfare of the people, good governance and security of each Indian.

"No goal is impossible for capability of New India," Modi said addressing a huge gathering at the historic Ridge.