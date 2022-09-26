‘Not a single truck stuck in Qazigund for over 2 days’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Monday said that not a single apple truck remained stranded at Qazigund for more than two days. In an official statement, Traffic Police said that apple carrying trucks were given priority for release at Qazigund as shown by the majority of apple trucks released each day.
“In no case, does any apple truck remain stranded at Qazigund for more than two days contrary to the false claims and propaganda that is being spread by vested interests. Traffic Police will initiate strict action against individuals spreading false and unverified information regarding the movement of apple trucks,” the statement said.
It said that as per the details provided by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), since September 1, 45,923 trucks including 17,631 apple trucks moved from Srinagar to Jammu via Jawahar Tunnel.
“Trucks have been released from Srinagar to Jammu for the last three consecutive days (24, 25, and 26 September). On September 24 only 825 trucks including 671 apple trucks were released as shooting stones started at Mehar and the traffic had to be suspended. On September 25, 4554 trucks including 3995 apple trucks were released of which 1500 trucks got stranded at Mehar due to shooting stones and passed down to Jammu on September 26. On September 26, trucks were again released from Srinagar to Jammu and the backlog of all the 2500 trucks at Qazigund will be cleared by tonight,” the Traffic Police statement said.