‘Not a single truck stuck in Qazigund for over 2 days’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Monday said that not a single apple truck remained stranded at Qazigund for more than two days. In an official statement, Traffic Police said that apple carrying trucks were given priority for release at Qazigund as shown by the majority of apple trucks released each day.

“In no case, does any apple truck remain stranded at Qazigund for more than two days contrary to the false claims and propaganda that is being spread by vested interests. Traffic Police will initiate strict action against individuals spreading false and unverified information regarding the movement of apple trucks,” the statement said.