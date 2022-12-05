Front Page

Not afraid of BJP: Omar

‘Will fight it’s A, B, C, D, E teams’
National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah
National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday said that his party was not afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and would fight not just the BJP’s A team but also its B, C, D, and E teams.

Addressing the NC’s delegate session after the re-election of his father and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah as the president of NC for the fourth time, the NC vice president said that NC was not afraid of the BJP and would not only fight the BJP’s A team but also its B, C, D, and E teams.

