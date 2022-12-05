Not afraid of BJP: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday said that his party was not afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and would fight not just the BJP’s A team but also its B, C, D, and E teams.

