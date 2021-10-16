Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, on Saturday said that police being professional knows how to handle situations and “it is not possible to provide security to all soft targets”.

On recent civilian killings, the IGP Kashmir said: “Time and again I am saying there was no lapse on the security front”, adding that “soft targets were attacked who were not provided security”.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, the IGP Kashmir said that it was not possible to provide security to every “soft target”.

“We have identified the terrorists behind recent civilian killings,” he said, adding that “two have been already neutralized and three others will be soon neutralized.”

The Kashmir Police Chief said that politicians’ job is to keep on saying “ulta pulta”. He said J&K Police is a professional force. “Doctor knows how to treat a patient and we know how to handle it (the situation),” he said.

“After Bindroo Sahib’s killing, I stated that we are doing our best to maintain peace and will continue to do so.”

The IGP Kashmir said that two militants who were killed on Friday were part of the militant group which targeted teachers. “We know Mehran fired from a pistol and these two were also there. They were corroborators,” he said, adding that the corroborator is one who gives support. “Here five militants were part of it.”