Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: HC

Srinagar: In a landmark judgment, J&K High Court has ruled that not standing up while the Indian National Anthem is being sung or standing up but not singing it may be disrespect to the National Anthem, but it is not an offence under Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1971.

“Interestingly and indisputably, mere disrespect to Indian National Anthem is not an offence per se,” bench of justice Sanjeev Kumar said. “It is only if the conduct of a person amounts to preventing the singing of Indian National Anthem or causing disturbance to any assembly engaged in such singing, it entails penal consequences in terms of Section 3 of the Act.”

The Court ruled that “not standing up while the Indian National Anthem is being sung or standing up but not singing the National Anthem along with members of the assembly engaged in such singing may amount to disrespect to the National Anthem and a failure to adhere to a fundamental duties enumerated in Part IV-A of the Constitution of India but is not an offence as defined under Section 3 of the Act”.