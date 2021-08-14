Noted religious leader Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi passes away

He was born on November 1923 in Baba Nagri Wangath, Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. His father Hazrat Mian Nizam Din Larvi and his grandfather Baba Jee Sahib Larvi were also religious personalities.

Among the deceased’s two sons namely Mian Sarfraz Ahmed and Mian Altaf Ahmed, the latter has served as Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment in J&K and had been a cabinet minister in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased had nominated his son Mian Altaf Ahmed as the Sajjada-Nasheen Zayaarat Baba Jee Sahib Laarvi Wangath on its 122nd annual Urs in June 2017.

The deceased was awarded Padma Bhushan (the third highest civilian award), by the government of India on 26 January 2008 for his contribution to the society.

Meanwhile, several religious and political leaders and organisations have expressed grief over the demise.

National conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah have condoled the demise and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Dr U Kaul who has treated the deceased for a long time has expressed grief over the demise and expressed heartfelt condolences to Mian Altaf Ahmed and the bereaved family.

Moulana Riyaz Ahmed Hamadani has also condoled the demise.