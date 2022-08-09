Nov 25 deadline for final electoral roll publication in J&K: ECI

Jammu: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has notified the schedule of Special Summary Revision (SSR) with reference to October 1, 2022 as the qualifying date, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with an opportunity for youth attaining 18 years on it (qualifying date) or earlier to become part of voters list in the UT.

As per its notification, November 25, 2022 has been set as the deadline for publication of final electoral roll, after due disposal of all claims and objections filed within the stipulated time period.

The ECI notification issued in this regard on August 8, 2022 was in continuation to its earlier notification dated June 29, 2022.

As per the schedule applicable to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, September 15, 2022 has been earmarked as the deadline for publication of integrated draft electoral roll; claims and objections can be filed between September 15 to October 25, 2022.

The disposal of claims will be made by November 10, 2022; checking of health parameters and obtaining Commission’s permission for final publication and updating database and printing of supplements will be completed by November 19, 2022 and the deadline for final publication of electoral roll will be November 25, 2022.