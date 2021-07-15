Now Gulmarg out of bounds for weekend picnic

Baramulla: In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 at the tourist destination Gulmarg, the Baramulla District Magistrate on Thursday imposed a ban on the entry of local day-picnickers during the weekend.

As per the order, only those vaccinated persons possessing negative RAT or RTPCR reports conducted within 48 hours will be allowed to enter the tourist destination Gulmarg.

Those tourists, having pre-booking of hotels, have been exempted from the ban. “The tourists, who have pre-booking of hotels, guest houses, huts etc are exempted from the ban and will be allowed to enter the destination on weekends,” read the order issued by the Baramulla District Magistrate.

In order to strictly ensure the use of masks at the scenic locale, the enforcement squads were asked to “fine those found without masks.”

“Any person found without a mask will be imposed a fine of Rs 1000 by the enforcement squads,” further read the order.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) were asked to strictly enforce the order.