NOWGAM ENCOUNTER FALLOUT | Several youth arrested for stone pelting, arson

He said among the arrested includes juveniles and those who pelted stones for the first time. “We will be handing over juveniles and first time offenders to parents after proper counselling,” he said and urged parents not to allow their wards to indulge in such activities.

SSP Rakesh Balwal said that those who have a history of pelting stones and resorting to arson won’t be released. “ They will be charged under IPC and will have to face the law,” he said, adding that some youth had come from other areas to pelt stones and resort to arson. “ They had come from Muchwa, Chanapora areas and they too won’t be released.”