NOWGAM ENCOUNTER FALLOUT | Several youth arrested for stone pelting, arson

Srinagar: Police have arrested several youth who pelted stones and resorted to arson after the recent Nowgam encounter. Police said juveniles and first-time offenders will be handed over to parents after proper counseling and those who have a history of indulging in disturbing law and order will be dealt with according to law.
“We have arrested many youth who resorted to stone pelting and arson after Nowgam encounter in which three categorised terrorists were killed,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal told Greater Kashmir.
He said among the arrested includes juveniles and those who pelted stones for the first time. “We will be handing over juveniles and first time offenders to parents after proper counselling,” he said and urged parents not to allow their wards to indulge in such activities.
SSP Rakesh Balwal said that those who have a history of pelting stones and resorting to arson won’t be released. “ They will be charged under IPC and will have to face the law,” he said, adding that some youth had come from other areas to pelt stones and resort to arson. “ They had come from Muchwa, Chanapora areas and they too won’t be released.”
As per a statement issued by the Srinagar Police, it said many youth had been arrested for arson, stone pelting during post encounter sanitisation at Nowgam Srinagar. The Police have also asked citizens not to approach the encounter site till it is cleared from a security point of view by local Police.
“On 16-03-2022 at Shankarpora Nowgam Srinagar, three dreaded categorised terrorists of LeT/TRF were neutralised,” Police earlier said in a statement. “As per the SOP, the site was being cleared to ensure the safety of citizens. Accordingly, signboards were also placed around the site of encounter, while it was being sanitised, to dissuade citizens from approaching the site prior to sanitization with regard to any left-over explosives from terrorists that could cause damage to locals.”
However, police said, a large unruly mob consisting of young boys assembled from adjacent areas near Shankerpora Wanabal carrying lathies and stones in their hands and tried to pelt stones on the deployment which was asking them not to approach the site or encounter before being cleared of explosive debris. “In order to disperse the mob, smoke shells were used, as per the SOPs.”
Accordingly, police said, Case FIR No. 46/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Nowgam and some youths were identified from videos and from initial investigation, many of these were picked up and are being examined in the said case. “Some of them have been arrested as well.”
“Srinagar Police, requests all citizens to stay away from encounter sites so to ensure their own safety, keeping in view the likelihood of left over explosives from the terrorists.”