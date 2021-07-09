Nowshera operation enters 3rd day

Rajouri: The anti-militancy operation launched at Line of Control in Nowshera sector entered its third day on Friday even as the security forces launched fresh searches in some villages of Kotranka sub division.

Officials said that in the villages namely Targain, Draj and Kaloli in Budhal police station jurisdiction, army and police launched searches on Friday morning after reports of some suspicious movement.

“Entire area in these villages is under searches,” officials said, adding that some areas located on higher reaches including seasonal ‘dhoks’ are also being searched.