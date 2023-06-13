NTA declares result of NEET UG-2023 | Pulwama boy clinches top position in J&K

Srinagar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the result of NEET UG-2023 with 20,564 candidates declared qualified across Jammu and Kashmir.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2023 examination was conducted nationwide on May 7, 2023, at numerous test centers.
In a remarkable achievement, Abdul Basit, a student from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, clinched the top position in the NEET UG-2023 entrance exam in Jammu and Kashmir.
Basit's exceptional score of 705 out of 720 points has earned him the prestigious first rank in the highly competitive exam in J&K.
His All India Rank is 113.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Basit attributed his success to his unwavering commitment and consistency.
He emphasised the crucial role that proper guidance of the teachers played throughout his academic journey.
"Hard work and consistency are my mantras of success," Basit said, acknowledging the valuable support he received from his teachers.
Basit's academic journey began at Ziekra Educational Institute in Pulwama where he completed his primary education upto 8th grade.
Later, he transferred to NIET Pulwama to pursue his secondary and senior secondary studies.
Demonstrating his ambition and determination, Basit enrolled at Aakash Institute in the 9th grade, where he commenced his coaching and diligently prepared for the class 12th exams and NEET simultaneously.
Impressively, Basit cleared the NEET exam in his very first attempt, displaying both his academic prowess and diligent preparation.
The significance of Basit's achievement is further highlighted by the statistics of the NEET UG-2023 exam.
The management of Aakash Institute has extended their greetings to Basit for his extraordinary performance on the exam.
As per the NEET, a total of 37,276 students registered for the exam this year out of which 36,431 appeared.
Among the candidates, a notable 20,564 individuals qualified successfully, showcasing the exceptional caliber of students vying for medical admissions.
Last year, around 38,140 students had registered for NEET UG-2022 out of which 36,374 had appeared and 20,005 qualified.
This year, the examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).
The examination was also conducted outside India in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Dubai, and Kuwait City.
As per the figures shared by NTA, around 20,87,462 students had registered for the exam throughout the country.
Out of them, 20,38,596 students appeared in the exam and 11,45,976 were declared qualified.
The NTA has been conducting the NEET (UG) since 2019 with the approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Education in pursuance of the direction of the Supreme Court of India.