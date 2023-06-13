NTA declares result of NEET UG-2023 | Pulwama boy clinches top position in J&K

Srinagar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the result of NEET UG-2023 with 20,564 candidates declared qualified across Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2023 examination was conducted nationwide on May 7, 2023, at numerous test centers.

In a remarkable achievement, Abdul Basit, a student from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, clinched the top position in the NEET UG-2023 entrance exam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Basit's exceptional score of 705 out of 720 points has earned him the prestigious first rank in the highly competitive exam in J&K.

His All India Rank is 113.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Basit attributed his success to his unwavering commitment and consistency.