NTPHC operates from a single room in Pulwama village, lacks facilities

Pulwama: Last week, Nisar-ul-Haq Alaie, a resident of Trichil village, some 6 km from south Kashmir's Pulwama town, had to shift his pregnant sister-in-law in a load carrier to District Hospital Pulwama due to non-availability of an ambulance.

Although Alaie contacted a nearby Public Health Centre, he was informed that the only ambulance available with the facility was ferrying a patient to Srinagar. Finding himself in a tight spot, Alaie decided to shift the patient, writhing in excruciating labour pain, in a load carrier.

"I was left with no other option,” he says.

He admitted that it was not safe to shift the patient in a goods carrier.

A New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) in the village procured an ambulance through a Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) more than a year ago, but the authorities decided to station it at the District Hospital Pulwama.