Number of drug abusers swells up in south Kashmir

Anantnag: Addiction Treatment Facility of Government Medical College Anantnag in 2021 admitted over five hundred drug abusers, addicted to heroin consumption. Out of them a staggering 62 percent of patients were intravenous drug abusers.

The facility was started in January 2020. The figures available with Greater Kashmir suggest that in the first year only 267 substance abusers visited the facility.

Of these, nearly 213 were addicted to heroin and the rest only used cannabis or its derivatives- hashish and Marijuana, medicinal opioids and benzodiazepines.