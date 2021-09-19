Observe CAB to avoid additional restrictions: Govt

In the same breath, the government also hinted at the possibility of “additional restrictions” in case of slackness in the observance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The order in this connection was issued today by the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairperson State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

“Enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour is critical in determining the need for additional restrictions. DMs shall constitute inspection teams of district officers to check whether the instructions for enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour are being implemented by the concerned with due responsibility,” Mehta instructed.

Reiterating that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering would be strictly restricted to 25, he, however, offered few concessions for the districts with below 0.2 positivity rate. “In Banquet halls in districts with positivity rate below 0.2 and weekly case load below 250, gathering shall be permitted up to an enhanced limit of 50, for vaccinated persons with verifiable RT-PCR or RAT not older than 72 hours. All District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police shall ensure compliance,” he ordered.

In yet another concession for such districts, Mehta directed, “The night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am but for those districts with positivity rate below 0.2 and weekly case load below 250, where it would be from 10 pm to 6 am.”

On the educational front, he permitted “limited in-person teaching of vaccinated students, not exceeding 50 percent on any given day, in Polytechnics and ITIs subject to consent of parents and students and all measures as per Covid related protocols.”

The SEC generally maintained the status quo with regard to its guidelines issued last week for educational institutions, texcept that in case of class 12th students it directed that “proper screening regarding vaccination should be done on the school gate.”

The schools, except for relaxations as provided for students of 12th and 10th classes, would continue to remain closed for on-site/in-person teaching.