Of 33,426 vacant posts in J&K, 25,450 filled till Dec 2022: Centre

New Delhi: Of the total 33,426 vacant posts identified in Jammu and Kashmir, the government filled 25,450 of these posts till December 2022, the Centre said Tuesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that on the question of ‘vacant posts in J&K’ in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said in a written reply said that the J&K government carried out several governance reforms including in the area of recruitments in the government. He said that a large-scale recruitment drive had been carried out after the formation of the Union Territory in the most transparent manner.
“A total of 33,426 vacancies of gazette and non-gazetted categories have been identified in the J&K government of which 25,450 vacancies have been filled till December 2022,” Rai said in the written reply.
He said that the recruiting agencies had advertised 7976 vacancies for recruitment.
“The identification of vacancies in the Government and recruitment is a continuous and ongoing process. The same is taken up under the Accelerated Recruitment Drive,” Rai said. “The J&K government has taken various initiatives to bring down unemployment by implementing various self-employment schemes through different departments by providing subsidised loans for establishment of their own sustainable income generation units.”
He said that a number of self employment schemes like Mission Youth, Rural Livelihood Mission, Himayat, PMEGP, Avsar, and Tejaswani were being implemented for providing employment opportunities. “During the current financial year, 2,01,299 employments have been generated upto January 21, 2023 through such schemes,” Rai said.
He said that from the results of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), estimates of unemployment rate were not available specifically for the educated youth in J&K for the period of April to June 2021.
However, Rai said that from the PLFS conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) during July 2020-June 2021, estimate of unemployment rate according to usual status among the persons of age group 15 to 29 years for J&K was 18.3 percent.