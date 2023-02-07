Of 33,426 vacant posts in J&K, 25,450 filled till Dec 2022: Centre

New Delhi: Of the total 33,426 vacant posts identified in Jammu and Kashmir, the government filled 25,450 of these posts till December 2022, the Centre said Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that on the question of ‘vacant posts in J&K’ in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said in a written reply said that the J&K government carried out several governance reforms including in the area of recruitments in the government. He said that a large-scale recruitment drive had been carried out after the formation of the Union Territory in the most transparent manner.

“A total of 33,426 vacancies of gazette and non-gazetted categories have been identified in the J&K government of which 25,450 vacancies have been filled till December 2022,” Rai said in the written reply.