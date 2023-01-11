Officer among 3 soldiers slip to death in Machil: Army

Srinagar: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two soldiers died after they slipped into a deep gorge in forward area in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Army said on Wednesday.
In a Tweet, the Army said that three soldiers slipped into a deep gorge during a regular operation task in the forward area of Machil sector.
“Bodies of the soldiers have been retrieved and further details will be shared accordingly,” the Army said.
“Incident Chinar Warriors in Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three brave hearts have been retrieved. Further details follow,” the Army tweeted.