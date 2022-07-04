Official apathy turns once sparkling Chuntkul into cesspool

Srinagar: Lack of sustained conservation measures by the government is affecting the fragile eco-system of Chuntkul, the main outflow channel of Dal lake.

Chuntkul acts as a catalyst in maintaining the water budget of Dal’s ecosystem as its surplus waters flows through it into river Jhelum through Ram Munshi Bagh and Gaw Kadal.

However, in absence of sustained conservation, Chuntkul has been defaced by weeds, garbage and unabated pollution.