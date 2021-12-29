OGWs an emerging challenge: DGP

Replying to a question, he said “in wake of the OGW threats, people are being seen with suspicion”. “Those (OGWs) can be defeated with public involvement,” he said. He said law enforcement agencies know and people too know this is a challenge.

Divulging the details of the killing of ASI in Bijbehara recently, Dilbag Singh the militant who shot him dead was an OGW three days prior to carrying out the attack. “He was the son of a retired police man, became an OGW and later a militant,” he said, adding that father says he did not know that his son had become a militant. “He ( retired policeman) only said his son had gone missing”

Dilbag Singh said that “attacks were being carried on behest of the handlers across to bleed Kashmir”. “ We must allow the people to live,” he said. He said during the peak of street protests in Kashmir, a senior Army officer has coined the term “agitational terrorism”. “We must stand against violence and come forward to end that,” the DGP said.