OGWs’ role in sustaining Kashmir’s conflict economy pivotal: Lt Gen Pandey

Lt Gen Pandey stated this in his keynote address on the first day of a two-day Army Management Studies Board (AMSB) seminar which commenced at BB Cantt, Srinagar on the topic “The symbiotic relationship- Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and Conflict Economy in J&K”.

The seminar is being attended by leading experts on the subject matter, including research scholars, journalists, activists, serving and retired government officials from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, the seminar covered three sessions on the OGW nexus, it’s calibrated infiltration into the state institutions and enablers of this entire nexus. Lt Gen (Dr) SubrataSaha (Retd) and Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd), both former Chinar Corps Commanders graced the seminar along with RR Swain, Special DG CID and Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir. Lt Gen Saha enlightened the audience through his talk and experiences in the Valley and emphasised upon the expanding Grey Zone which was being exploited by the OGWs.