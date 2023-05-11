Oman-based terror fugitive arrested at Srinagar airport: SIA

Srinagar, May 11: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir arrested a notorious terror fugitive based and operating in and from Oman at the Srinagar International Airport on Thursday.
A statement of SIA issued here said that he has been found involved in terror funding case under FIR No 09/2021 of Police Station SIA, Kashmir.
It said that Danish Ahmad Koul, son of Bashir Ahmad of Tibeti Colony, Hawal, Srinagar, working in Oman at a business establishment, was found involved in funding active terrorists by financing them through his Kashmir-based OGW network.
“A case FIR No 09/2021 was lodged on August 10, 2021 under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, as amended, waging war against Union of India by way of aiding, abetting, supporting, and assisting active terrorists of Srinagar and south Kashmir at Police Station SIA, Kashmir," the statement said.
"During investigation, it was revealed that the accused along with one more terrorist financier, a local accomplice, Hammad Farooq Tramboo, son of Farooq Ahmad of Kachgari Mohalla, Soura, Srinagar, in the garb of being salesmen were channelising hefty amounts of funds raised by the ISI and Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba and TRF handlers, masters for distribution among terrorists of the said proscribed terrorist organisations and families of eliminated terrorists in J&K under a deep rooted criminal conspiracy."
The statement said that Tramboo was already facing trial in the case at the Court of Special Judge NIA Court, Srinagar, while Danish Ahmad Koul was at large and his arrest was much awaited as he did not join the interrogation sessions of the case during the course of investigation.
"The duo at the behest of Pakistani handlers had recruited three more conduits in Srinagar for facilitating distribution of funds among the adversaries in J&K. The funds have been calculated to be running in millions of rupees, which were being pumped into J&K for furthering terrorist designs to overawe the government establishments and intimidate people for dissociation of J&K from the Union of India. The investigation so far unfurls deep criminal conspiracy and is expected to give more specific leads for more arrests forthwith," the statement said.