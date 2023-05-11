Oman-based terror fugitive arrested at Srinagar airport: SIA

Srinagar, May 11: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir arrested a notorious terror fugitive based and operating in and from Oman at the Srinagar International Airport on Thursday.

A statement of SIA issued here said that he has been found involved in terror funding case under FIR No 09/2021 of Police Station SIA, Kashmir.

It said that Danish Ahmad Koul, son of Bashir Ahmad of Tibeti Colony, Hawal, Srinagar, working in Oman at a business establishment, was found involved in funding active terrorists by financing them through his Kashmir-based OGW network.