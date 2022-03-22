‘Omar’s assertion of passing resolution in assembly on special status restoration a big lie’

Anantnag: Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday said “assertions of Omar Abdulah and his party National Conference of passing a resolution on the revocation of Article-370 and 35 A in the assembly if voted to power was another gimmick and a big lie.”
“It is Parliament which stripped J&K of its special status. We don’t agree with it and have taken the fight to court. However, the supremacy of the Parliament can’t be challenged by any assembly. Further J&K is now a Union Territory whose powers wrest with Lieutenant Governor.
The matter is subjudice. So I ask Omar how come the resolution passed in the assembly? This is the law. The assembly has no role in it now.
So, stop befooling people with your lies,” Lone said while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a public gathering in south Kashmir’s Kokernag.
He asked Omar what happened to the autonomy resolution passed by his party in the year 2000.
“You people didn't take even five seconds to sign execution orders of Kashmiris sending them to gallows. Thousands of innocent civilians were killed during Farooq Abdullah's reign from 1996 to 2002. Then again hundreds more during Omar Abdullah's tenure from 2009 to 2014,” Lone said.
He also asked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, “How can people trust her again when it was none other than she who asked people to vote for her party to keep BJP at bay in the 2014 assembly elections and later joined hands with them”.
Lone also asked both NC and PDP, that prior to revocation of Article-370 and 35 A, who passed resolutions, bringing changes in the J&K’s constitution. “I didn’t do it.. it was you, people who did it during your stint in power,” he said.
On the occasion, DDC member Sagam Advocate Saleem Parray who recently quit NC joined the party. Among others, senior PC leader Peerzada Mansoor Hussain also spoke on the occasion.