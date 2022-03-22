‘Omar’s assertion of passing resolution in assembly on special status restoration a big lie’

Anantnag: Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday said “assertions of Omar Abdulah and his party National Conference of passing a resolution on the revocation of Article-370 and 35 A in the assembly if voted to power was another gimmick and a big lie.”

“It is Parliament which stripped J&K of its special status. We don’t agree with it and have taken the fight to court. However, the supremacy of the Parliament can’t be challenged by any assembly. Further J&K is now a Union Territory whose powers wrest with Lieutenant Governor.