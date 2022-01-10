Omicron: Govt swings into emergency mode

Srinagar: J&K Government on Monday issued orders to all medical colleges and health directorates of the UT to ensure optimum presence of healthcare professionals at all times. An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj has directed the medical colleges and other heads of departments under the department to ensure standby provision of healthcare personnel.
The heads of the departments have been directed to "ensure an adequate number of doctors, para medics and other staff to address any eventuality”.
The order has directed the medical colleges to keep a “stand by provision” in case a medical professional “remains off duty due to COVID19 illness or any other medical exigency”.
Earlier in the week, vacations were cancelled in some other medical colleges of the UT while the Government also extended the tenure of the staff that has been engaged temporarily to handle the COVID19 situation.