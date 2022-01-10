Omicron: Govt swings into emergency mode

Srinagar: J&K Government on Monday issued orders to all medical colleges and health directorates of the UT to ensure optimum presence of healthcare professionals at all times. An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj has directed the medical colleges and other heads of departments under the department to ensure standby provision of healthcare personnel.

The heads of the departments have been directed to "ensure an adequate number of doctors, para medics and other staff to address any eventuality”.