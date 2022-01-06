Omicron inevitable; masks, vaccines will help: Experts

Prof Koul said all hospitals need to take stock of the manpower that they have trained and allocated for COVID19. “The problem with Omicron is that it spreads very fast and gives no time to prepare,” he said.

Prof S Saleem Khan, Head Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at GMC Srinagar said no case of Omicron had been confirmed in Kashmir yet but it seemed that the Virus was spreading fast in India. “This virus has higher infectivity, so the chances of spreading are very high now as compared to last year. The cases, naturally, are going to be very high,” he said. He said avoiding contact with people was an effective way of avoiding infection although it may not be possible everywhere. “If you have to step out, and have contact with people, please do use masks,” he said.