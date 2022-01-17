Omicron infects kids with mild symptoms, say doctors

Srinagar: Amid rising cases of Omicron across Jammu Kashmir, parents are worried about the impact of the new and highly infectious variant of COVID-19 among children.

“We are concerned because we see a lot of guidelines issued every day. My son has tested COVID positive and we got him admitted here,” Shabir Ahmad, a parent, attending his son at SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar, said.

“We were earlier told not to admit him here, but his symptoms showed that the situation could have been worse so we continued his admission here,” he said. “The government must come clear about their (children) vaccination policy.”