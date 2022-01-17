Omicron-led wave milder yet surging cases break record in Jammu

Jammu: Alarming surge in the infection rate under Omicron-led third wave has broken the previous record of highest single-day positive cases in Jammu district although the COVID19 variant is defined as non-lethal by the experts.
However, despite a spike in cases, the hospitalisation is very less in comparison to the last year during the second wave.
“On May 12, 2021, Jammu district had recorded the highest number of positive cases i.e., 658 in a single day. However, today’s number i.e., 711 surged past that mark. Earlier on January 15 also, the district had recorded more than 658 cases,” said an official, quoting figures from today’s health bulletin.
Of these 711 positive cases, 706 are local cases and 5 of them are travellers.
A total of 1093 COVID19 cases have been recorded in Jammu region today. Jammu district is followed by Udhampur with most cases i.e., 122, including 12 travellers.
Two days back i.e., on January 15, 2022, the positive cases were 685 in Jammu district and the surge had alarmed the authorities.
“However, consolation is that even as the cases are on rise, the hospitalisation is very less this time so far. Last year, there was hue and cry due to non-availability of beds in the hospitals and shortage of oxygen supply. By this time, all designated hospitals were dealing with COVID19 positive patients beyond their capacity last year,” official added.
“This time, we have less hospitalisation. Most of the positive cases are in home isolation. So far, we have admitted 85 patients in three hospitals of Jammu district i.e., GMC Jammu, DRDO Bhagwati Nagar and MCH Gandhi Nagar,” the official said.
Of these patients, the official informed, “36 cases were there in GMC Jammu, 29 in DRDO Bhagwati Nagar and 20 in MCH Gandhi Nagar. Of 20 COVID19 patients in MCH, 6 are children.”
Yesterday, there were 55 COVID infected patients in DRDO but they were discharged after their recovery following seven-day treatment, the official said.
“As the cases rise, the authorities have directed us to increase sampling across the district. At present, we are sampling around 6000-7000 persons per day in Jammu district and this number comprises 30 percent of RT-PCR samples,” said the official.
The official further informed, “18 international travellers tested positive in Jammu with confirmed Omicron variant, out of total 23 such cases from entire J&K.”
Whereas, the official said, “As many as 75 health officials, including doctors, have also been infected in the third wave so far.”
Earlier on Sunday, the Principal Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma too said that Omicron variant of COVID19 was spreading very fast in Jammu region and infecting families leading to some deaths of aged patients with comorbidity.
In a video message, the GMC Jammu’s Principal had said that unlike past variants of COVID19 Delta-plus, Omicron’s clinical presentation had changed symptoms i.e., common influenza or common cold symptoms, cough, running nose etc.
“These symptoms were not visible in the last variant of novel Coronavirus but they are being witnessed in this wave led by Omicron. This is not a normal cough or cold and it is proven in the tests as COVID19 (Omicron),” she added while advising people to observe proper COVID Appropriate Behaviour.
She further said, “We cannot relax as the virus has reported mutational changes very fast and it can change and infect aged people with co-morbidity and children as was being speculated. Some of the aged patients have also lost their lives due to comorbidity.”
She, however, said that the civil administration and health department were fully ready to handle the situation.
To fight the virus, she said, “Wearing a tight fitting face mask is one of the biggest weapons against COVID19.”