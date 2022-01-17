Omicron-led wave milder yet surging cases break record in Jammu

Jammu: Alarming surge in the infection rate under Omicron-led third wave has broken the previous record of highest single-day positive cases in Jammu district although the COVID19 variant is defined as non-lethal by the experts.

However, despite a spike in cases, the hospitalisation is very less in comparison to the last year during the second wave.

“On May 12, 2021, Jammu district had recorded the highest number of positive cases i.e., 658 in a single day. However, today’s number i.e., 711 surged past that mark. Earlier on January 15 also, the district had recorded more than 658 cases,” said an official, quoting figures from today’s health bulletin.