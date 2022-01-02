Omicron threat | J&K admin enhances health infrastructure

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has enhanced the bed capacity, number of ventilators, ICU beds in government hospitals for COVID patients in view of the growing number of Omicron cases being reported across the country.

As per the official data of the Health and Medical Education Department, since May 2021 the administration has increased the bed capacity for COVID patients in various healthcare institutions across J&K by 100 per cent. Similarly, the number of ventilators commissioned in hospitals too has witnessed an uptick Official figures reveal that in May 2021 there were 8820 isolation beds designated for COVID patients across J&K in hospitals. Now the number of such hospital beds has gone up to 19783.