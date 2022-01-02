Omicron threat | J&K admin enhances health infrastructure

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has enhanced the bed capacity, number of ventilators, ICU beds in government hospitals for COVID patients in view of the growing number of Omicron cases being reported across the country.
As per the official data of the Health and Medical Education Department, since May 2021 the administration has increased the bed capacity for COVID patients in various healthcare institutions across J&K by 100 per cent. Similarly, the number of ventilators commissioned in hospitals too has witnessed an uptick Official figures reveal that in May 2021 there were 8820 isolation beds designated for COVID patients across J&K in hospitals. Now the number of such hospital beds has gone up to 19783.
As per the official figures, the number of ICU beds in May 2021 was 352 which have now increased to 717 ICU beds. During the first COVID wave, there was a lot of hue and cry about the dearth of ventilators. However, with the central government’s funding, the number of ventilators commissioned in hospitals is 1320. In May 2021, there were 757 ventilators.
“J&K government is well-prepared to tackle the third COVID wave, we have almost doubled our healthcare infrastructure capacity, be it ventilators, oxygen beds, etc. However, our first priority is to ensure that the people should adhere to COVID appropriate behavior to avoid hospitalisation. Steps have been initiated to ensure testing of inbound passengers, as well as the testing rate, has been ramped for early detection of virus,” said a senior Health Department official.
Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported three Omicron variant infected cases, of which all three patients have recovered.
However, the COVID infected cases continue to hover around 150 to 200 daily. Srinagar has reported the highest number of caseload so far in the Union Territory.
J&K has an active positive caseload of 1439 and has reported a total of 4530 COVID-related deaths since the outbreak of this pandemic.
As the omicron variant of COVID has wreaked havoc and also infected over 1500 persons in India, doctors here have again reiterated the need to ensure adherence to COVID appropriate behavior which includes avoiding large social gatherings, wearing masks, proper hand sanitisation, etc.
Jammu and Kashmir government has set a target to enhance medical oxygen generation capacity to 90,000 liters per minute (LPM) in their hospitals.
In order to be better prepared to tackle the third wave of COVID, the Jammu and Kashmir government has also directed all the private healthcare institutions having more than 50-bed capacities to establish oxygen generation plants within their facility for better patient care.